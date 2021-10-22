FBI looking for players victimized by Connecticut AAU coach

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

The FBI says it has identified “quite a few” victims of a former girl’s basketball coach who helped run a Connecticut AAU program. Authorities on Friday said they are seeking the public’s help in finding others. Danny Lawhorn of Hartford faces both state sexual assault and federal child enticement charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of three girls who played for the Bria Holmes Elite program between 2017 and this year. The FBI has set up a special website for victims to contact them. Lawhorn’s attorney says his client was not coaching the 17-year-old at the center of the case at the time of the alleged abuse.