Buksa scores 2 late goals, Revolution tie Orlando City 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night. New England (21-4-7) has 70 points — two shy of the MLS single-season record — with two regular-season games left. Los Angeles FC was 72 in 2019. Nani and Dike scored for Orlando City (12-8-11). The Revolution won their first Supporter’s Shield crown when the Seattle Sounders lost to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As winners of the Shield, New England will have a first-round bye along with homefield advantage for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revolution also earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.