Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

By The Associated Press

British pop star Ed Sheeran says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. The four-time Grammy winner broke the news Sunday on social media days before his new studio album is due out. He says he’s following government guidelines. He also says he’s unable to do in-person commitments for now and is apologizing to anyone he’s let down. Sheeran was to be musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6. Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home. Sheeran’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”