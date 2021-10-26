Robinhood’s growth in the summer slowed as trading calmed

NEW YORK (AP) — The meteoric growth of Robinhood Markets is coming back to earth, much like its stock price. The company whose easy-to-use app has brought new generations of investors into the stock and cryptocurrency markets said Tuesday that its revenue growth slowed to 35% in the July-September quarter, down from 131% in the spring and 309% at the start of the year. The slowdown came as the company entered a traditionally slower part of the calendar for brokerages and as its customers traded less often than earlier in the year. Robinhood’s loss for the quarter was $1.32 billion or $2.06 per share.