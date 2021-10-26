US gun violence memorial to include Albuquerque families

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers of a national memorial dedicated to victims of gun violence will be stopping in New Mexico’s largest city to collect items from families who have lost loved ones. The collection event scheduled for early November comes as Albuquerque marks another year of record homicides and persistent crime. The mayor signed an executive order last week creating a task force to focus on gun violence. Angel Alire is among the moms who want their children to be remembered as part of the national memorial. On display in Washington, D.C., the memorial is made up of numerous glass boxes, each representing one person. Other collection events are planned in Massachusetts and New York.