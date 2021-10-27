Former rugby league players to sue over brain injury claims

LONDON (AP) — A group of former rugby league players is planning to sue England’s governing body of the sport for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers. The group is represented by a law firm which has also launched an action on behalf of ex-rugby union players against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union. Former Wigan and Britain player Bobbie Goulding is part of a test group of 10 former rugby league professionals involved in the action against the Rugby Football League. Goulding has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy.