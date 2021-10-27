Man City’s League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City’s four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder is over. City lost 5-3 to West Ham in a penalty shootout in the last 16 after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at the London Stadium. Phil Foden’s miss off City’s first penalty of the shootout proved costly as West Ham converted all of its spot kicks. Saïd Benrahma scored the decisive fifth. West Ham eliminated Manchester United at Old Trafford in the last 32. Liverpool continued its unbeaten start to the season in all competitions by beating second-tier Preston 2-0. Tottenham, Brentford and Leicester also advanced.