Navajo Nation reports 97 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 97 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the 19th time in the past 29 days. The tribe had reported 119 additional cases on Wednesday along with nine coronavirus-related deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,484. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.