Skip to Content
Top Stories

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler temps, rain chance today

By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pattern shift will result in a temperature drop today. Rain chances also push into the region.

Temps this morning were in the 60s. Today they will climb, but not by much. We will notice cooler temps overall today. El Paso is anticipated to reach a high of 76, Las Cruces 73 which will be below our daily average.

Rain chances today are elevated to about a 40% for isolated showers. Those rain chances look strongest through mid afternoon and for your Thursday evening.

Rain chances and cooler temps continue for your Friday.

For your Saturday temps will remain on the cooler side with rain chances weakening to about 10%.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.