Greek president to Germany’s Merkel: Greece often felt alone

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s often-strained relations in past years with European economic powerhouse Germany have taken center stage in a meeting in Athens between outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece’s president. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was Merkel’s first official meeting during her visit Friday to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her 16-year tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Sakellaropoulou said there had often been times of difficulty and tension in their two countries’ relations, and that during the financial crisis Greece was called on to pay a heavy price and had often justifiably felt alone.