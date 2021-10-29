Judge bars Rep. Fortenberry from being alone with evidence

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska not to be left alone with any evidence related to charges that he lied to FBI agents about illegal foreign donations to his campaign. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld in Los Angeles issued the ruling to try to protect confidential informants or cooperating witnesses in the case so they can potentially be used in other investigations. The judge says the order was necessary so that prosecutors can fulfill their duty to turn over evidence to Fortenberry’s lawyers that may be used against him at trial.