4 shot and wounded at house party on Albuquerque’s west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say four people were shot and wounded at a large house party on the city’s west side, but nobody was seriously injured. They say officers responded to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after they received a 911 call. Police say four people who were at the party suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, although none of the injuries were life-threatening. They say gunfire also struck several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood, but there were no reports of injuries at those homes. Police say detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit recovered several firearms during the investigation. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says detectives have identified several people involved and they face prosecution.