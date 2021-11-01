New Mexico family seeks AG’s help in deadly shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a northern New Mexico man killed in September has asked the state Attorney General’s Office to take over the case. They cite concerns that the shooter is receiving preferential treatment because he’s related to two area judges. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 70-year-old David Griego called 911 after he shot John Serna, and he reported he did so in self-defense. No charges have been filed in the case. The district attorney says Griego’s relationship to the judges has no bearing on the case and that the investigation into Serna’s death is ongoing.