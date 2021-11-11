Twitter permanently bans Newsmax White House correspondent

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter says it’s permanently banned Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson for repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. Robinson had earlier received a one-week ban for a false tweet that coronavirus vaccines contained a marker that allows people to be tracked. She returned to the social media service on Tuesday to tweet a link to an article she’d written about what’s supposedly in vaccines, and that’s earned her the permanent ban. There’s no word from Newsmax about when, or if, Robinson will return to air at the network. Newsmax says it urges its viewers to get vaccinated.