Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney to feature 4 ranked teams
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer
The opening week of the college basketball season, as it usually is, was filled with marquee games. The second week is mostly filled with pay-to-play games, with one exception: the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, this weekend. The mini-tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena features four AP Top 25 teams. It starts Saturday with Villanova facing No. 17 Tennessee, followed by No. 6 Purdue against No. 18 North Carolina. The championship and consolation games on Sunday will feature the same four ranked teams.