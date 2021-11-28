Sunday Funday Moment: After journaling for 18 years, dad creates journal app to guide daughter after high school

El Paso, Texas-- One father wanted to share something meaningful with his daughter when she graduated high school. When he asked his friends to help, it turned into something magical.

Ken Wimberly began journaling for his daughter Grace when she was only 10 months old. Fast forward 18 years later, those journals are the reason he created the Legacy Journal App.

"The Letter is a short film about advice from dad’s to daughters. The advice was curated from father’s around the world,” said Ken Wimberly, founder of Legacy Journal App.

'The Letter' was created as a tribute to all the father’s who provided Wimberly with advice for his 18-year-old daughter.

"How that happened was my own daughter was getting ready to graduate from high school and I wanted to leave her with some advice," said Wimberly, "So I reached out to my network and I asked them all, hey if you’re daughter or son was leaving the home what’s the best piece of advice that you would wanna leave for your child and your children.”

After the release of the short film, many parents began to reach out to Wimberly to ask how they themselves could create a journal for their children.

"We ended up creating Legacy Journal as an App that allows other parents to quickly and easily capture a little moment or piece of advice easily in a safe environment that can be saved and one day passed on to your children,” said Wimberly.

The Legacy Journal App gives parents a chance to share those special moments with other family members.

"When I started this it was for my children, but the benefit has been as much for me as it ever has been for them because I can relive those moments in our life,” said Wimberly.

The Legacy Journal App can be downloaded on your iTunes or Google Play Store.