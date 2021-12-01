Trump was COVID positive before debate, ex-aide says in book

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

A book by Donald Trump’s ex-chief of staff says Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate in September 2020 with Joe Biden and days earlier than that diagnosis was previously disclosed. Mark Meadows writes that the-president received a negative test shortly after the positive test and resumed his usual activities, including attending the debate. The claim comes in Meadows’ book, “The Chief’s Chief.” The Guardian obtained it before its official release next week. Trump denies Meadows’ claim. The revelation, if confirmed, would further show that the Trump White House did not take the virus seriously even though it spread among White House and campaign staff and eventually sent Trump to the hospital.