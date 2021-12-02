ABC-7 at Noon: El Paso Playhouse presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Playhouse is hoping to get everyone in the holiday spirit with it's presentation of "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."
The play is based on the classic movie, but will be staged as a live radio broadcast.
Opening night it December 3 and will run until December 19.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. The box office opens 1 hour before showtime.
General admission tickets are $15. The El Paso Playhouse is located on 2501 Montana Ave.
