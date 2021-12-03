EXPLAINER: Who are the jurors for trial of Kim Potter?

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jurors who will hear testimony in former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s trial in the death of Daunte Wright are a mostly white group, with two people who identify as Asian and one as Black. And they include a medical editor, IT workers, a former special education teacher, a college student in the midst of finals and a Navy veteran who engages in medieval weapon play for fun. Attorneys questioned them closely for their views on police and protests. Some were seated after they said they were baffled at how Potter could have mistakenly drawn her gun rather than her Taser, as she has claimed, but said they could set it aside and consider evidence fairly.