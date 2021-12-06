ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank says it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges that don’t represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor redesign in that time. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that “after 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds.”