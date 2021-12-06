Nehammer sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in 2 months

BERLIN (AP) — Karl Nehammer has been sworn in as Austria’s third chancellor in two months. Monday’s ceremony capped a round of upheaval triggered by the decision last week of Sebastian Kurz to bow out of politics. The 49-year-old Nehammer has been Austria’s interior minister since early 2020. He also is taking over as leader of the Austrian People’s Party that Kurz led to election wins in 2017 and 2019. Kurz resigned as chancellor in early October and was replaced by Alexander Schallenberg. Kurz announced that he was quitting politics last week. Schallenberg then announced his resignation.