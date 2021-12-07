Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health ministry has given the go-ahead for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision Tuesday comes amid a rise in coronavirus infections. Italy and Austria have also been inoculating children since the European Union’s drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group. The rollout is due to begin Dec. 15. That’s two days after the first of 3.2 million child vaccines arrive in Spain. Neighboring Portugal is expected to follow suit.