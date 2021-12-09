Albuquerque police: Shooting leaves 1 dead, others wounded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say a shooting in a residential area early Thursday left one person dead and others wounded. A Police Department statement said officers responding to a report of gunfire and a fight in progress found “multiple” people with gunshot wounds. The statement said the victims were transported to hospitals for treatment and that one of them died. No identities were released and the police statement didn’t provide any details on circumstances of the shooting, including a specific number of victims. The statement said one person was detained for questioning. It said it wasn’t immediately known whether anybody else would be sought as the investigation progressed.