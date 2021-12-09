Ali grandson to box as fights back at Madison Square Garden

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Muhammad Ali’s grandson followed him into boxing. He follows him into the ring at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Nico Ali Walsh will fight in the arena where The Greatest did everything from box in the “Fight of the Century” to guest referee the main event in the first Wrestlemania. Ali Walsh fights his third professional bout during the first big boxing card back at Madison Square Garden in two years. It is headlined by Vasiliy Lomachenko’s lightweight bout against Richard Commey. Ali fought eight bouts there, including his 1971 match against Joe Frazier that started their famed trilogy.