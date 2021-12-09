Angry Tomlin initiates changes in Steelers’ 36-28 loss

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Never mind the comeback the Pittsburgh Steelers made in the second half. Mike Tomlin had seen enough before that. The 15th-year coach was so upset he started benching players in search of a spark. The defense gave up 176 yards rushing to the Minnesota Vikings in the first half. The offensive line allowed four sacks of Ben Roethlisberger before halftime. The Steelers fell behind 29-0 late in the third quarter. They lost 36-28. Tomlin hinted at more changes after being particularly disappointed by the offensive and defensive lines.