Forecasters: Snow, strong winds on tap for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters say much of New Mexico will see blustery weather weather late Thursday and early Friday from a storm expected to produce significant snowfall in some mountain ranges. The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to produce winds that could be strong enough to cause damage, along with hazardous travel conditions, power outages and reduced visibility. Forecasts say the heaviest snow, — 4 inches or more — is expected in the Tusas, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains, with the Tusas mountains getting the most. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible across eastern New Mexico.