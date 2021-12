EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal of the season in the final minutes of the third period, and the Boston Bruins snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Grzelcyk scored with 2:33 left in the third. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Leon Draisaitl had two goals for the Oilers, who dropped their fourth straight game.