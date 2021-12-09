Hutchinson leads Mayo Clinic Comeback Player semifinalists

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard are among nine college football players selected as semifinalists for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award. The other semifinalists are West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston; Johns Hopkins receiver Ryan Hubley; Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising; Stetson defensive lineman Avery Samuels; and Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver. Three winners and six honorable mentions will be revealed Dec. 21.