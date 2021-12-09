Irish jockey guilty of bullying, harassing fellow rider

LONDON (AP) — An Irish male jockey has been found guilty of bullying and harassing a female rider in a disciplinary case that highlighted a weighing-room culture described as “not conducive to the development of modern-day race-riding.” Robbie Dunne was found in breach on all four counts of conduct prejudicial to horseracing by an independent three-person disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority that looked into evidence of his behavior toward Bryony Frost. Dunne was charged with seven breaches in total. The other three, are yet to be considered. The majority of the incidents in question took place in 2020 when Dunne was found by the panel to have used threatening and misogynistic language toward Frost.