Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 4th time in 5-day span

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 78 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the fourth time in the past five days. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total cases since the pandemic began to 40,334. The known death toll remains at 1,557. Tribal President Jonathan Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get a booster shot and wear masks. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.