Pet insurance can help keep costs for your furbaby in check

By KATIA IERVASI of NerdWallet

Along with basic expenses like food and toys, new pet owners need to prepare for the cost of medical care. Each year, dog owners spend an average of $242 on routine visits to a veterinarian and $458 on surgical visits, and cat owners spend slightly less, according to the American Pet Products Association. You can avoid surprise medical bills with a pet insurance policy, which steps in to cover expenses if your dog or cat gets sick or injured. To get the cheapest possible premium, choose a lower reimbursement rate, ask insurers about discounts and shop around because rates vary widely.