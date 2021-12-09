Spurs topple Nuggets 123-111, snapping two-game skid

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Derrick White had 23 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 21 and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in beating the Denver Nuggets 123-111, snapping a two-game skid. Dejounte Murray added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which is in the middle of a five-game homestand. Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season for Denver. Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Will Barton had 19. Denver closes a seven-game road trip Saturday in San Antonio.