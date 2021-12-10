Beijing Games relying on charters, temporary flights

BEIJING (AP) — Already affected by the pandemic and a partial diplomatic boycott, the Beijing Winter Olympics face another challenge in finding flights for all of the athletes and officials. The director of the organizing committee’s Arrival and Departure Center says ensuring the smooth arrival of participants has “become everyone’s concern” because of a reduction in regular passenger flights due to COVID-19 restrictions. Zhang Liang says the committee and civilian aviation authorities have “established the principle that chartered and temporary flights will be the main means, supplemented by commercial flights.” Zhang said 17 domestic and foreign carriers have signed on to provide temporary flights, adding 15 inbound and 13 outbound flights per day.