Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The two journalists who shared this year’s Nobel Peace Prize have received their awards during a pomp-filled ceremony in Norway. Maria Ressa of the Philippines and fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia gave their Nobel lectures at Oslo City Hall on Friday. Both warned that the world needs independent reporting to counter the power of authoritarian governments. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded them the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their separate fights for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and killings. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and economics were presented during ceremonies in the laureates’ hometowns.