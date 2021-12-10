Poirier, Oliveira aim to end memorable year with UFC belt

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

Dustin Poirier has already had a year to remember. The UFC lightweight cemented his place in mixed martial arts history by bullying, battering and beating Conor McGregor twice in 2021. But Poirier’s final goal for this banner year is to end it wearing the UFC’s lightweight title belt once again. To do that, he’ll have to win in the main event of UFC 269 against a champion who has even more to gain from a victory than his challenger. Charles Oliveira takes on Poirier on Saturday night in Las Vegas to close the promotion’s final pay-per-view show of the year.