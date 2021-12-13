Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s new foreign minister says the European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country. Minister Annalena Baerbock said the secession attempts were “unacceptable.” She told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers that she had pressed for existing sanctions to be extended to Dodik. Her comments followed a vote Friday by the Bosnian Serb parliament to launch steps that could weaken war-ravaged Bosnia’s central authority. The United States has already placed a travel ban and assets freeze on Dodik and threatened more sanctions. EU sanctions require unanimity, and Hungary and Slovenia are opposed to such a move.