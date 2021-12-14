EU plan for sweeping update of Big Tech rules gains momentum

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s ambitious plan to update its pioneering internet rules has gained momentum. A key committee passed measures Tuesday requiring technology companies to better police content and lawmakers prepared to vote on regulations to rein in Big Tech. The rules have been the subject of fierce lobbying from the tech industry and now look set for approval from lawmakers in the 27-nation bloc. They still face tough negotiations next year with EU bodies. The rules show Europe’s role as a pacesetter for regulating the tech industry as a global movement picks up pace following whistleblower Frances Haugen’s allegations that Facebook put profits ahead of safety.