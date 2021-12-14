Horvat rallies Canucks past Blue Jackets 4-3 for 5th in row

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks rallied from three goals down to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 for their fifth straight victory since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach. Horvat buried his second of the game on a power play with 58.8 seconds left to put Vancouver ahead. Elias Pettersson and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Canucks, and Quinn Hughes had three assists. Eric Robinson had two goals for the Blue Jackets, who also got a goal from Max Domi and two assists from Alexandre Texier. Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 shots for Vancouver in his first start since Nov. 28. Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves for Columbus.