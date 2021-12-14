Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:24 PM

Long Island police official picked as 1st woman to lead NYPD

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island police official will be New York City’s next police commissioner, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Mayor-Elect Eric Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that his choice, Nassau County Police Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell, “is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve.” The 49-year-old Sewell will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years, the last two as commissioner. She’ll begin when Adams takes office Jan. 1.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content