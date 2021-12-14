‘Zola,’ A24 lead indie spirit award nominations

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Janicza Bravo’s wild road trip saga “Zola” scored a leading seven Film Independent Spirit Award nominations, including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige. “The Novice,” a sports drama and psychological thriller, followed with five nods, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” got four. Nominations for the 37th edition of the awards were announced Tuesday morning by Naomi Watts, Regina Hall and Beanie Feldstein. The Spirit Awards will take place on Sunday, March 6, a few weeks before the Oscars on March 27. The show will air on IFC.