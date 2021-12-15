2021 Notebook: On Jan. 6, chaos inside the Capitol and out

By The Associated Press

On Jan. 6, as Congress was meeting to certify the victory of President Joe Biden, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who claimed the election had been stolen violently pushed past police. They broke through windows and doors and entered the Capitol, forcing legislators to interrupt their work and flee. Those killed included a Capitol Police officer who died after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and a woman from California was shot to death by Capitol Police. AP staffers who were outside and inside the Capitol describe scenes of chaos in which rioters attacked journalists and legislators who were inside panicked and screamed at each other.