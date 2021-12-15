Vaccine alliance chief: Omicron could trigger ‘Inequity 2.0’

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

CHAVANNES-DE-BOGIS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of vaccine alliance Gavi says in an interview he’s seen early signs that rich countries are beginning to withhold donations out of fears about the omicron variant – warning it could lead to “Inequity 2.0.” CEO Dr. Seth Berkley took stock of nearly two-year fight against the pandemic as Gavi released the latest update to its supply forecast for COVID-19 vaccines. Gavi has repeatedly downscaled its forecasts largely due to export bans and vaccine hoarding by some producer countries that critics say it should have foreseen. The Geneva-based public-private partnership has been the lead manager of the U.N.-backed COVAX program.