Zebras on the run for months in Maryland have been captured

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Two zebras running loose since they escaped a Maryland farm about four months ago have been caught. The Washington Post reports that Prince George’s County Animal Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture weren’t involved in the capture, but were told Monday that the animals returned to their herd last week. The zebras fled in late August from a herd of about 40 zebras being moved from Florida to a farm in Upper Marlboro. They were a trio until one got caught in an illegal trap on a neighbor’s property and died. Owner Jerry Holly’s lawyer says animal cruelty charges filed against him have no merit.