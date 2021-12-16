EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are looking to avoid a Russian military invasion into neighboring Ukraine with a threat of unprecedented sanctions and the promise of diplomatic talks. Russia’s massing of troops on the Ukraine border takes center stage at Thursday’s summit of the 27 government leaders. It is reinforced by the plea of Ukraine’s president to start imposing more sanctions before any possible incursion rather than after the border has been crossed.