Kellogg’s reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s has reached a new tentative agreement with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began Oct. 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote Sunday on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees. Kellogg’s CEO Steve Cahillane said he hopes the union will approve this contract. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer. The strike includes four plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.