No. 19 Kentucky-Morgan St women postponed by COVID issues

By The Associated Press

No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference women’s basketball game against Morgan State has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program. The school says in a release that a makeup date for the game was scheduled for Friday night is possible but has not been scheduled. On the men’s side, No. 2 Duke has scheduled a Saturday game against Loyola Maryland to replace a canceled matchup with Cleveland State. It’s unclear whether fourth-ranked UCLA’s game Saturday against North Carolina in Las Vegas will be impacted after the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols.