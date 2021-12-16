TXDot project aims to warn drivers about wrong-way driving along border highway

EL PASO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on a project to warn drivers about wrong-way driving on the Cesar Chavez border highway.

The most recent deadly crash happened Wednesday night when a driver going the wrong way on Loop 375 turned deadly after crashing head-on into a FedEx semi-truck.

Police said the accident happened before 8 p.m. on Loop 375 East near Yarbrough.

The driver was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of Loop 375.

According to police, the crash resulted in the complete closure of Loop 375 eastbound from Midway to Yarbrough.

Since September, The TXDot has been working on a project to prevent these issues.

They are implementing new technology that is designed to detect wrong-way, and notify the TxDot center.

The idea is to let other drivers know, by activating signs, that there is a wrong-way driver heading their way.

This gives them a chance to pull over.

The technology will be implemented at the UTEP exit of the Border West Expressway and run to San Marcial Street near Bowie High School.

The new project will cost $1.3 million and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.