Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

By PETER SMITH and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal and are “doing reasonably well.” That’s according to a statement Friday by the head of Christian Aid Ministries, the Ohio-based missions organization. David Troyer, its general director, also says the organization is offering forgiveness to the captors. The group was kidnapped Oct. 16 by the 400 Mawozo gang. The last 12 hostages were freed Thursday, following the release of the other five previously. Details on the circumstances surrounding their release, such as whether ransom was paid, have not been made public.