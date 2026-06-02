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ABC-7 First Alert: Thunderstorm chances begin today!

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for thunderstorm chances this week!

We woke to temps this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. Today temps will climb they will lean above average El Paso is expected to reach a high of 97, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 96.

While temps remain warm thunderstorm chances could lean a bit unstable into the evening. Extreme heat allows for a larger contrast as cooler air pushes in with storms, leading to the potential for more severe storm potential.

For now rain chances today rest at 30% rain chances Wednesday climb to 50%.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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