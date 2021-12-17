France offering top defense technology for ties with India

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and France have discussed future collaboration and co-production of defense equipment during a visit by the French defense minister. Florence Parly and her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh expressed their commitment to increase defense cooperation in all domains. Parly said in an interview with The Times of India newspaper ahead of Friday’s talks that she would reiterate France’s commitment to offer the best of its defense technology with a high “Make in India” component. France describes India as its main partner in the Indo-Pacific region shaken by concerns over the growing influence of China. France expressed its resolve to expand strategic cooperation with India after it was angered by being left out of a nuclear submarine deal with Australia.